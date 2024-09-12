Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime goes on IR, will miss at least a month with ankle injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Audric Estime will miss at least a month after the Denver Broncos placed their rookie running…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Audric Estime will miss at least a month after the Denver Broncos placed their rookie running back on injured reserve Wednesday night with an ankle injury.

The fifth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame carried twice for 14 yards in the Broncos’ 26-20 loss at Seattle on Sunday, fumbling on his first carry after leaping over a defender.

He’s eligible to return to the active roster for the Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Estime required minor arthroscopic knee surgery last summer and missed OTAs and the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. He had a good training camp and helped make the Broncos’ running backs room, which includes Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, a strength on a rather thin roster.

The Broncos promoted fullback Michael Burton from their practice squad and signed receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad Wednesday.

Estime was on a side field along with four other injured offensive players during the portion of practice open to the media at the start of the workout, a stark contrast to last week when zero players were listed on Denver’s injury report leading up to their opener.

Left tackle Garett Bolles (calf), center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) also missed practice, as did wide receivers Josh Reynolds (Achilles) and Devaughn Vele (ribs).

