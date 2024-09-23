Bills dominate Jaguars 47-10 to stay undefeated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in the first half and the Buffalo Bills scored…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in the first half and the Buffalo Bills scored on each of their first five drives in a 47-10 win over a misfiring Trevor Lawrence and the unraveling Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Allen went 22 of 28 for 247 yards in the first 30 minutes alone, with completions to nine receivers. He only attempted two passes after halftime, finishing 23 of 30 for 263 yards before Mitchell Trubisky replaced him.

And he spread the wealth, completing touchdown passes to Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson. James Cook opened the scoring with a 6-yard run.

Buffalo’s defense, meanwhile, limited the Jaguars (0-3) to 70 yards, five first downs and a field goal in five first-half possessions. The game was essentially over when Allen completed a 16-yard TD pass to Johnson 19 seconds before halftime.

Safety Damar Hamlin contributed to the rout with his first career interception. He easily picked off Lawrence’s overthrown pass intended for rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Five plays later, Allen completed a 27-yard TD pass to Shakir, who caught the ball at the 22 and broke two tackles running up the right sideline for the score.

The four-time defending AFC East champions are off to their first 3-0 start since 2020 and third since coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. They have topped 30 points in each game.

COMMANDERS 38 BENGALS 33

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and Washington stunned Joe Burrow and Cincinnati.

Daniels finished 21 of 23 for 254 yards, with the No. 2 overall draft pick setting an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3%. The Commanders (2-1) scored on every possession except for kneel-downs at the end of each half and have not punted or turned the ball over in their last two games.

Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or turned it over, the first time that’s happened in the Super Bowl era.

Burrow threw for 324 yards and three scores, but the Bengals (0-3) simply couldn’t keep up. Cincinnati is off to its worst start since dropping its first 11 games on the way to a 2-14 finish in 2019.

Daniels’ first career touchdown pass was a 1-yard toss to eligible tackle Trent Scott to start the second half, the second straight game in which the Bengals gave up a TD to a lineman. And Daniels stayed in the pocket, took a hit and connected with Terry McLaurin from 27 yards out with 2:10 remaining for the game-sealing score.

