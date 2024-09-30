Bears’ offense starting to show signs of life after running game takes off vs. Rams

The rough times probably are not quite over for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears’ offense. But they’re finally starting…

But they’re finally starting to see the combination of efficiency and explosiveness they anticipated after making numerous changes on the offensive side in the offseason. The Bears’ 24-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was a good example.

“Guys are really believing in each other and believing in themselves and believing in our football team,” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “When you have a performance like that at the very end, to be able to pull that out like that, it’s good. It’s like the first week.”

The Bears had to rally against Tennessee without an offensive touchdown in the opener and won 24-17.

Now they’re scoring in bunches.

They went four straight possessions with scores Sunday, including three touchdowns. Williams completed 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown while posting his best passer rating yet at 106.6 and called it a matter of being more comfortable.

“I think just getting more in the flow of football, the rhythm throughout the season, the rhythm of the week,” Williams said. “Just getting more comfortable and being more consistent with myself throughout the week, I think, is kind of what I’m feeling.”

It didn’t hurt having a ground game he could rely on with a season-high 131 yards on 28 carries, including 93 yards by D’Andre Swift. However, it was Williams’ ability to avoid turnovers that made a difference, a week after he turned it over three times against the Colts.

“I think he’s seeing things quicker now,” Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. “He’s always done a good job of diagnosing the defense, but I think at first it maybe took him a few extra seconds to really see what was happening.

“I think he’s seeing it a little bit quicker now, recognizing that stuff. He has a good understanding, he knows what he’s doing.”

What’s working

The Bears’ pass defense. It continues to operate at a high level up front and in the back. Chicago held Matthew Stafford to a 77.4 passer rating, the lowest he’s had in the last 10 games, and took the ball away twice. Three sacks, including a strip-sack by Montez Sweat, kept Stafford from settling in to throw. They ended their second home game the same way they finished off the first one, as Jaquan Brisker picked off a pass by Stafford.

What needs help

Concentration. The Bears committed five pre-snap penalties Sunday. Penalties proved a problem in general for them with 10 for 84 yards. They’re averaging 7.5 a game, which is ninth most in the league.

Stock up

Swift. His 93 yards on 16 carries were 25 yards more than he had in his first three Bears games combined. He also caught seven passes for 72 yards. The receiving yards were the second highest total of his career as he broke out of a slump after a week when he was searching for answers for his poor start.

“He asked several people that same question and he really took to heart what people were saying to him — his running back coach, the offensive coordinator, he asked me about it,” Eberflus said.

Stock down

Wide receiver Rome Odunze. The rookie went from his first 100-yard receiving game against the Colts, when he had six receptions for 112 yards and a TD to a quiet Sunday against the Rams with a reception for 10 yards.

Injuries

Guard Teven Jenkins injured his ribs while blocking and did not return to the game. Eberflus described the injury Monday as bruised ribs and said Jenkins is day to day.

Key number

7 — The Bears have won seven straight at Soldier Field, the longest current home-field winning streak in the NFL. They haven’t won this many in a row at home since they won 10 straight starting in the 2005 season and running into 2006.

Next steps

The Bears host the Carolina Panthers and face Andy Dalton, their starting quarterback during the 2021 season, on Sunday.

