Andy Dalton’s success in win over the Raiders increases concern about Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers’ stunning 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday showed coach Dave…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers’ stunning 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday showed coach Dave Canales was correct when he said Andy Dalton gives his team the best chance to win.

At the same time it increases concern about Bryce Young’s ability right now to lead the team and raises even more questions about his chances of being a franchise quarterback.

Dalton did all the things the ineffective Young hasn’t been able to do for most of his brief NFL career: force defenses to honor the passing game, move the Panthers down the field with confidence and win. Dalton finished 26 of 37 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Young hadn’t thrown a touchdown passes in his previous four starts; Dalton had three before halftime.

Dalton’s success proves just how far Young has to go in his development.

Young was 2-16 as an NFL starter before being benched by Canales last Monday in a move that surprised some around the league and caused many to question Carolina’s commitment to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, even though Canales said the Panthers have no plans to trade him.

Dalton’s confidence was evident from the start, and his teammates seemed rejuvenated.

The 36-year-old fearlessly threw into tight windows, hung in the pocket to make plays and provided a confidence in the huddle the team seemingly lacked in Young over the first two weeks of the season when the Panthers were outscored 73-13, including 50-3 in the first half.

Dalton found five different receivers for gains of 20 yards or more on Sunday just one week after the Panthers were held to one pass play of 20 or more yards with Young under center in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Andy just operated and functioned in our system, got us to the right runs, threw it to the first open guy, progressed when he had to and checked it down,” Canales said. “He did a fantastic job of just playing efficiently and made some explosive plays. He found those opportunities down the field when they were available.”

What’s working

With the Raiders forced to honor Dalton’s arm, the Panthers were finally able to get things going on the ground as Chuba Hubbard racked up 114 yards on 21 carries, a healthy 5.4-yard average.

Hubbard repeatedly ripped off huge chunks of yards on first down, giving Dalton workable down-and-distance situations to work with that allowed the Panthers to use play action to move the ball down the field. Dalton wasn’t afraid to throw deep either, finding Adam Thielen for a 31-yard touchdown strike.

“Just the timing and rhythm of it was fantastic,” Canales said. “(Dalton) just continued drives so we can get in that striking zone and take those shots when they’re there.”

What needs help

The secondary still remains a concern for Carolina, which has allowed seven TD passes in three games, although the two it allowed to the Raiders came when the game was out of hand. For the most part, Carolina was effectively able to limit Gardner Minshew’s downfield throws and keep him in the pocket.

But the Panthers will be tested on Sunday by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stock up

Diontae Johnson. He was the big beneficiary of the quarterback change, catching eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown after being limited to 34 yards on five receptions in two games working with Young. The Panthers brought Johnson in to be the team’s No. 1 receiver and they finally used him that way. Dalton targeted Johnson 14 times. Johnson could see even more passes thrown his way if Thielen is out for any length of time with a hamstring injury.

Stock down

Young. The second-year quarterback, who stood on the sideline Sunday as the No. 2 quarterback, watched Dalton come in and handle the Raiders. Young had three interceptions and no touchdown passes in his first two games.

Injuries

Thielen injured his hamstring while making an impressive diving touchdown catch in the end zone near the end of the first half. He did not return and finished with three catches for 40 yards. It’s too early to know his status for Week 4. Jonathan Mingo and rookie Xavier Legette would see more action in the passing game if Thielen can’t play. Guard Damien Lewis also was unable to finish the game because of an injury.

Key numbers

169 — Yards from scrimmage for Hubbard, who is trying to prove he can be an effective every down back in the league. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Next steps

Dalton will face the team that drafted him in 2011, the Bengals, on Sunday in Charlotte.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.