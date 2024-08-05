Haason Reddick’s holdout from Jets camp reaches 2 weeks with no clear end in sight

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s still no sign of Haason Reddick two weeks into training camp for the New…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s still no sign of Haason Reddick two weeks into training camp for the New York Jets.

The star edge rusher’s holdout reached 14 days on Monday as he seeks a new contract after being acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason.

“I still have nothing,” coach Robert Saleh said when asked if there was any update on Reddick’s situation.

The 29-year-old Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the Jets’ second day of camp practice — with the hope the contract dispute would soon be resolved. Instead, it has dragged out and become a daily story line for New York.

“I’m not surprised by anything in the league anymore,” Saleh said.

Reddick has been absent all offseason since being acquired by the Jets. He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal.

Entering the offseason, the defensive end was looking for a new contract and received permission during the offseason by the Eagles to seek a trade. None of Reddick’s salary for this season is guaranteed.

He forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the Jets’ offseason workouts. By missing the first two weeks of camp, Reddick is also facing $700,000 — and counting — in mandatory fines.

“I guess it doesn’t matter what I thought at the time,” Saleh said when asked if he could have imagined Reddick holding out this long when the trade was made. “The reality is he’s not here.”

Reddick, a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, has double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 during the past two years with the Eagles. He’s expected to boost the Jets’ pass rush while replacing Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers on the defensive line.

But with Reddick’s absence, Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald are seeing increased snaps at defensive end opposite Jermaine Johnson in training camp.

“There are a bunch of guys who are working their tails off,” Saleh said. “Will McDonald is getting a lot of reps that he otherwise wouldn’t have got. And for it, he’s been improving every day.”

Despite Reddick’s holdout, Saleh still isn’t concerned it could cause an issue for the edge rusher as far as his conditioning and acclimating to the defensive system.

“It’s not the easiest position,” Saleh said, “but it’s the last position that I’m worried about getting caught up to speed.”

NOTES: Saleh said he and his staff have yet to finalize plans on who’ll play in the preseason opener Saturday against Washington and for how long. The coach previously said QB Aaron Rodgers won’t play in the first two games and it was his “instinct” to not have him participate in the preseason finale against the Giants on Aug. 24, but that was still open to discussion. … LT Tyron Smith is dealing with lower body tightness and was held out of practice. Saleh expected him to return Tuesday.

