Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy carted off after ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy was carted off the field on Tuesday after injuring his right ankle on a special teams play.

The fifth-round pick out of Purdue seemed to take a bad step after mishandling a kickoff and immediately went down in pain. He was taken to The Hospital for Special Surgery for tests and further evaluation.

The Giants said he had an ankle injury.

Tracy was competing with second-year pro Eric Gray for the backup spot behind Devin Singletary, the veteran who was signed to take over the No. 1 spot after Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles.

Singletary said it was difficult to see Tracy hurt.

“We put a lot into this,” Singletary said. “You can’t really prevent injuries in this game. It’s a 100% injury rate, but you always hate to see one of your brothers go down. We don’t know exactly what’s going on, but we hate to see him go down.”

With Singletary and most of the starters getting a rest, Tracy started the Giants’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions and rushed for 26 yards on five carries.

Singletary said Tracy has shown a lot of potential.

“Coming in as a rookie, playing the way he’s been playing. I would say he hasn’t really been playing like a rookie,” Singletary said. “He’s been like a second or third-year player, the way he’s been performing. Of course, he still has room to grow, but he’s off to a good start.”

With the injury, Gray could move into the backup role with free agent Dante Miller backing him up. Gray rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in the 14-3 win over the Lions on Thursday. Miller had 63 yards on 12 carries.

“We’re just going to count on one another,” Singletary said of his group without Tracy. “Basically, pick up for him. Hold it down for him. We’ve just got to keep rolling, keep getting better, keep finding ways to get better. That’s really what it comes down to.”

Also, first-round draft pick Malik Nabers worked out on the sideline with the trainers. He sprained his left ankle on Sunday running a pass route in practice and was not on the field on Monday.

“I’m feeling good. I don’t think it’s really anything too serious though,” said Nabers, the No. 6 pick overall in the draft.

It is uncertain whether Nabers will play Saturday when the Giants travel to Houston to face the Texans. He should be ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 against Minnesota, especially after X-rays and an MRI showed no problems with the ankle.

Starting guard Jon Runyan Jr., who came over from the Packers as a free agent, missed practice with a shoulder issue. Offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Evan Neal, who came off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week, took part in team drills. Neal worked at tackle with the second team. Tight end Lawrence Cager, who has looked good in camp, has a groin injury after getting over a hamstring issue.

