Giants re-sign cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to add a familiar veteran to their young secondary

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants re-signed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who spent the last three seasons with the team.

The move Saturday adds a proven veteran to the Giants’ secondary, which heads into the regular season otherwise mostly young and inexperienced at the cornerback spot.

New York released tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson to make room for Jackson.

The 28-year-old Jackson started 14 games last season for the Giants and returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown. He has 77 career starts, almost double the five other key cornerbacks on the current roster, including Deonte Banks (15 starts), Cor’Dale Flott (13), Nick McCloud (11), Tre Hawkins III (3) and rookie Dru Phillips.

Flott had been penciled in to start opposite Banks, but just returned after missing a few weeks with a quadriceps injury. McCloud had been filling in for Flott, but Jackson should now move back into his starting role when he’s ready to go.

Jackson signed with the Giants as a free agent before the 2021 season after playing his first four NFL seasons with Tennessee. In three seasons with New York, he has started 36 of 37 games and made 176 tackles with two interceptions, 23 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for loss.

Jackson also has plenty of experience with Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who was the Titans’ outside linebackers coach for three of the cornerback’s seasons in Tennessee.

