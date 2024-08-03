Dolphins No. 1 draft choice Chop Robinson adjusting in first NFL camp

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson used Saturday’s practice as another pivotal class session…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson used Saturday’s practice as another pivotal class session in his early learning curve.

Robinson, Miami’s first-round selection in this year’s draft, wants to make an immediate impact and the club already is emphasizing his importance. With standout pass rushers Bradley Chub and Jaelan Phillips unable to participate early in camp because of off-season surgeries, the 21-year-old Robinson is receiving extensive repetitions with the first unit.

“It’s been good,” Robinson said of his first nine training camp practices. “I’ve been getting information from the vets. I’ve been getting information from the coaches. All the guys in the room, all the guys on the team I’ve been picking brains and just learning every day. I just keep my mouth quiet and learn.”

Robinson considers speed the noticeable transition from his dominant career at Penn State to training camp.

“Even the offensive linemen — all the guys are fast,” Robinson said. “Everybody just being so fast and being that top dog, that’s the biggest adjustment from college to now.”

While Robinson excelled at pass rushing during his collegiate career, he acknowledges that run stopping also will become a priority in the NFL.

“I’ve been emphasizing that a lot and try to get better every day,” Robinson said. “Of course I love getting to the quarterback but before I get to the quarterback I have to stop the run.”

Although he recognizes the difficult patches a rookie faces, Dolphins’ first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver raves about Robinson’s skills and work ethic.

“He’s still a young player, still trying to learn the finer techniques and fundamentals of the game but you see his athleticism and his skill set,” Weaver said. “What I love most about the kid is his intent when he comes to work. You can see him just contemplating every single thing that’s being given to him and try to see what bits and pieces he can take from people to use for his game.”

The Dolphins switched Saturday’s practice from Hard Rock Stadium, where spectators were expected, to a closed workout at their training camp facility because of a tropical system approaching Southwest Florida over the weekend.

“It was going to be my first time playing at Hard Rock and also my family being here in Florida and seeing the stadium,” Robinson said. “Once we heard it was canceled and it was going to be here it was a little emotional, but you still have to bring the work in.”

