No more confusion: Jags rusher Josh Allen changes last name to Hines-Allen to honor maternal family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars star pass rusher Josh Allen has changed his last name to Hines-Allen to honor his maternal family and relatives who have worn that surname on their jerseys.

That will also help eliminate confusion with the Buffalo Bills star quarterback.

Hines-Allen announced the change Tuesday on social media and cited legacy, pride and maintaining family tradition and joy with the hyphenated name on the back of his No. 41 jersey.

“My last name has been changed, but I’m still that person,” said the sixth-year veteran, who went by his previous surname while at Kentucky. “And I will continue to play like it, play even better.”

Both names have impressive athletic history.

One sister, Washington Mystics player Myisha Hines-Allen, played at Louisville. Two others, Kyra Hines-Allen and LaTorri Hines-Allen, also played college basketball. One uncle, Gregory Hines, was a 1983 fifth-round draft pick of the Golden State Warriors and is a Hampton University athletics hall of famer. Another uncle, Keith Hines, played at Montclair State.

The Bills and Jags faced each other in 2021, with the edge rusher Josh Allen making NFL history as the first player to sack and intercept a player with the same name. Hines-Allen also recovered a fumble in that meeting.

Jacksonville and Buffalo will face off again this fall in Week 3, this time without confusion.

Hines-Allen signed a five-year, $150 million contract with Jacksonville in April that makes him one of the league’s highest-paid players. That followed a franchise-record 17 1/2 sacks last season (tied for second in the NFL), which puts him just 10 away from tying Tony Brackens’ career mark of 55.

