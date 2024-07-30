Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is looking for ‘greatness’ in third season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Most NFL players are reluctant to make personal predictions for an upcoming season. Miss the…

Miss the projection and people don’t forget.

When Michael Strahan was a rookie defensive lineman with New York Giants in 1993, he predicted he would get 10 sacks. The team’s all-time sacks leader (141 1/2) and future Hall of Famer finished with one in nine games.

Giants outside linebacker and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t putting a number on his hopes for 2024 after getting a team-high 11 1/2 sacks in his second season.

His goals are loftier.

“Greatness, nothing less,” Thibodeaux said Tuesday. “I feel like that’s going to be something you guys hear from me every year, every time you ask me, just because we work too hard, and we’ve done so much to get here that now we’re too deep in it to turn back now. So, this is going to continue to strive for greatness, and whatever that looks like in my career.”

Drafted with the fifth pick overall in 2022, Thibodeaux has been a force in his first two seasons. He has 99 tackles, 15 1/2 sacks, five forced fumbles and three recoveries, including one against Washington as a rookie in which he had a strip-sack that he returned for a touchdown.

The 2024 season has the potential to be even more exciting for Thibodeaux with the addition of fellow outside linebacker and edge rusher Brian Burns, who was acquired in a trade with Carolina in March.

Combined with Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence, the trio should put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and that’s without blitzing.

Thibodeaux and Burns are still getting to know each other.

“He’s a fast, twitchy guy. I’m more of a long, powerful guy,” Thibodeaux said. “I can show him a few things. He can show me a few things. And while we’re in the rush, right, I know how he’s going to approach his offensive tackle, and he knows how I’m going to approach it. So, we kind of unleash it, and we just continue to play.”

The two also can use each other’s games. Burns can use power instead of speed and Thibodeaux has the athletic ability to be a speed rusher.

While the Giants should be able to rush the passer in Shane Bowen’s first season as the defensive coordinator, there has to be a concern about the run defense. New York gave up 2,251 yards rushing last season, the fourth worst in the league.

Thibodeaux expects the number to be lower, especially with Lawrence in the mix after signing a four-year $80 million contract extension May.

“Dex, he’s the biggest signing we got,” Thibodeaux said. “And then we got two edges that are committed to throwing their shots. So, I think when you look at just the run defense in general, we’re coming to play. Every down is a one-on-one. So, whether it’s nine-on-seven run, or it’s pass rush, everyone is a one-on-one, and we’re here to win them.”

The Giants added a potential starter to their offensive line on Tuesday, signing veteran guard Greg Van Roten. The former Raider joins Jermaine Eluemunor in coming from Las Vegas to play for new line coach Carmen Bricillo.

The 34-year-old Van Roten also has played for Green Bay, Carolina, the Jets, and Buffalo since joining the NFL in 2012.

To make room on the roster, the Giants waived cornerback Aaron Robinson after the 2021 third-round draft choice failed his physical.

