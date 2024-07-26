Bolles lobbies for his next contract after watching Meinerz get a big extension from the Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After watching right guard Quinn Meinerz show up to camp in a spiffy gold paisley suit…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After watching right guard Quinn Meinerz show up to camp in a spiffy gold paisley suit to celebrate his new $80 million contract, left tackle Garett Bolles made it clear Friday that he wants to cash in, too.

“I love this city. I love this organization. I want to play my whole career here. The front office knows that. They know I want to be a Bronco for life,” Bolles said after the Broncos opened training camp Friday.

“My family’s here, established here. We love it here. We don’t want to go anywhere else. My job is just to play good football and the ball’s in their court,” Bolles said.

Bolles is set to make $16 million this season, the final year of the four-year, $68 million extension he signed in 2020. Entering his eighth NFL season, he’s the Broncos’ longest-tenured player following the departure of safety Justin Simmons this offseason.

Although he turned 32 this summer, Bolles said he feels much younger, noting he only played one season of major college football at Utah before being drafted 20th overall by Denver in 2017.

“I think the thing going for me is I haven’t played football that long. I didn’t play that much in college,” Bolles said. “My body’s fresh. I feel like I’m 25, to be honest with you. Maybe even 22. Sometimes probably a little bit younger.

“But I feel great. My body feels great. My mind feels great. I’m humbled to get better every single year. … I’m the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been.”

Bolles has had a front-row seat to the Broncos’ quarterback quandaries over the last several years — they’ve had 13 different starting QBs since Peyton Manning retired following Denver’s triumph in Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Unless Jarrett Stidham wins the job, that number will be 14. Stidham, who started two games last year when Russell Wilson was benched, is in a three-way competition with first-round draft pick Bo Nix and former first-rounder Zach Wilson.

“All those guys I love dearly and it’s just my job to keep their jersey fresh,” Bolles said.

Coach Sean Payton said this week that the offensive line is the most consequential position group on any team and on Friday he called Bolles “a tremendous athlete.”

Given that attitude and Meinerz’s deal, Bolles should feel pretty encouraged about a new deal, right?

“They know I want to be here,” Bolles said. “I’ve addressed that to them. They know that. But at the same time I can’t worry about that. I’ve just got to do my job. Me and coach Payton have a unique relationship. We’re super close. We talk and he just tells me to focus on the things I need to focus on.”

The Broncos sort of appeased another veteran who wanted more money when they agreed this week to add $1.5 million in incentives to Courtland Sutton ‘s base salary of $13 million this season.

Sutton skipped the voluntary parts of the Broncos’ offseason and said at minicamp last month that he would consider holding out despite potential $50,000 daily fines if he didn’t get a better deal given his career-best 10 touchdown catches in 2023.

Ultimately, Sutton, who is entering the third season of a four-year, $60.8 million deal he signed in 2021, agreed to the added performance bonuses.

Sutton led the Broncos with 59 catches for 772 yards last season.

The big deal looming on the horizon for the Broncos is fourth-year pro Patrick Surtain’s second deal, which is expected to make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Whenever he signs his next contract, Surtain is expected to surpass Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander’s deal that pays him more than $21 million annually.

“I haven’t been putting much thought into it,” Surtain said. “Obviously when that time comes, it comes. But right now I’m navigating my focus for the season and being the best player I can be for the team.”

Surtain did say the sides have expressed a mutual interest in a long-term deal: “They’ve made it pretty clear that they want me to be a part of the team and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

