Bears waive punter Trenton Gill after drafting Iowa’s Tory Taylor

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived punter Trenton Gill on Wednesday after drafting Iowa’s Tory Taylor in…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived punter Trenton Gill on Wednesday after drafting Iowa’s Tory Taylor in the fourth round last week.

The Bears ranked near the bottom of the NFL in punting last year, with Gill averaging 38 net yards per attempt in his second season.

Taylor set an NCAA mark last year with 4,479 yards punting while playing for a team with the worst offense in the nation. The Australian is the Hawkeyes’ career leader in punts (295) and yards punting (13,657).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.