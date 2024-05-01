Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Bears waive punter Trenton…

Bears waive punter Trenton Gill after drafting Iowa’s Tory Taylor

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived punter Trenton Gill on Wednesday after drafting Iowa’s Tory Taylor in the fourth round last week.

The Bears ranked near the bottom of the NFL in punting last year, with Gill averaging 38 net yards per attempt in his second season.

Taylor set an NCAA mark last year with 4,479 yards punting while playing for a team with the worst offense in the nation. The Australian is the Hawkeyes’ career leader in punts (295) and yards punting (13,657).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up