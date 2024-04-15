DeForest Buckner and the Colts have agreed on a $46 million, 2-year deal, AP source says

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a $46 million, two-year contract extension…

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a $46 million, two-year contract extension through 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn’t release the terms.

Buckner had eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits in 2023. A first-round pick by San Francisco in 2016, the 30-year-old Buckner was traded to the Colts in 2020 and enters his fifth season in Indianapolis.

He has 61 sacks and 80 tackles for loss.

