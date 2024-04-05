Chiefs and Mike Danna agree on a 3-year, $24 million deal, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna has agreed on a three-year, $24 million deal to remain…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna has agreed on a three-year, $24 million deal to remain in Kansas City, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical.

Danna had a career-best 6 1/2 sacks last season plus seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits while playing 74% of the defensive snaps.

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Danna has 17 sacks in four seasons.

