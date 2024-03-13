Seahawks jump into second wave of free agency, highlighted by deal with safety Rayshawn Jenkins

As usual, the Seattle Seahawks let the first wave of free agency pass before jumping in to revamp their roster.…

The Seahawks agreed to terms Wednesday with veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins, offensive linemen George Fant and Nick Harris and tight end Pharaoh Brown.

Seattle also announced it had tendered cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, both restricted free agents, and agreed to an extension with pass rusher Darrell Taylor.

Jenkins was the most significant addition for Seattle after the Seahawks released Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams last week. Jenkins has started every game he’s played in since the start of the 2019 season, a streak of 79 games.

Jenkins spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before playing the last three years with Jacksonville. He had 116 tackles in 2022 and last season had 101 tackles and two interceptions.

Harris and Fant will add depth on the offensive line. Fant started his career with the Seahawks before stints with the New York Jets and last season in Houston, and he could allow some flexibility with other pieces on Seattle’s offensive line.

Harris has primarily been a backup in his three seasons with Cleveland, but played collegiately at Washington and was coached by new Seattle offensive line coach Scott Huff.

Brown steps in as the blocking tight end to go along with Noah Fant, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $21 million to stay with the Seahawks. Noah Fant and George Fant are not related.

Brown had just 13 catches last season for New England, but will likely step into the role held by primary blocking tight end Will Dissly, who was released and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seahawks also reached an agreement with cornerback Artie Burns, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement.

Burns appeared in 14 games with one start last season for Seattle, primarily as an extra defensive back in passing situations and a contributor on special teams.

