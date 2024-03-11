Saints linebacker Demario Davis agrees to 2-year contract through 2025 season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on a two-year contract…

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on a two-year contract through the 2025 season.

The agreement, announced Monday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, replaces the final year of a three-year extension that was set to end after the 2024 season.

The move, reportedly worth $17.5 million, lowers Davis’ annual salary, which provides the Saints a measure of salary cap relief.

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Davis has played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including the past six with New Orleans. He was drafted by the New York Jets out of Arkansas State in 2012 and has played one season for Cleveland.

Davis has 1,335 tackles (860 solo), 43 1/2 sacks, three interceptions, 55 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 24 special teams stops. He is one of three active players with at least 1,300 stops, was selected to the past two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2019.

Last season, Davis started all 17 games and made a team-leading 121 tackles (74 solo), including 6 1/2 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He also broke up four passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

