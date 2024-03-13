Jordan Whitehead agrees to 2-year, $9 million contract to rejoin Buccaneers, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Safety Jordan Whitehead and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on a two-year, $9 million contract…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Safety Jordan Whitehead and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract couldn’t be officially signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Whitehead, 27, returns to Tampa Bay after spending the past two seasons with the New York Jets. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2018 and was a starter on the Bucs defense that helped Tom Brady win the Super Bowl during the 2020 season.

Whitehead, who has 11 interceptions, has appeared in 93 games over six seasons, including 89 starts. He started every game in his two years with the Jets and had a career-high four interceptions in 2023 — three of them during New York’s season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills.

With the Bucs, Whitehead will be reunited with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was a rookie when he and Whitehead were key contributors to the defense that stymied Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay’s secondary also figures to have a second new starter in 2024, with third-year pro Zyon McCollum getting an opportunity to fill a vacancy created this week when the Bucs traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

