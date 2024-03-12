C.J. Gardner-Johnson is returning to the Eagles, AP source says

C. J. Gardner-Johnson is heading back to the Philadelphia Eagles a year after the team let him walk away in…

C. J. Gardner-Johnson is heading back to the Philadelphia Eagles a year after the team let him walk away in free agency.

The talented safety announced on social media that he’s returning, and a person familiar with the deal said Gardner-Johnson is getting a three-year contract worth up to $33 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Gardner-Johnson spent last season with Detroit after playing a key role on Philadelphia’s defense in 2022, when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl.

The Eagles on Tuesday also agreed on a one-year deal with wide receiver DeVante Parker, his agent told the AP.

Parker will receive $4.69 million guaranteed, with the Eagles paying the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum and the New England Patriots absorbing the rest of his salary.

The 31-year-old Parker, the 14th overall pick by Miami in the 2015 draft, had 33 catches for 394 yards last season.

He’ll join an all-star cast on offense that will feature new running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

“DeVante is very excited about joining the Eagles and trying to win a Super Bowl,” agent Jimmy Gould said.

Parker has 402 receptions, 5,660 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Dolphins and two with the Patriots.

