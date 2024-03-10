Chicago Bears agree to 2-year contract with veteran safety Kevin Byard

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added Kevin Byard to their secondary on Sunday, agreeing to a two-year…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added Kevin Byard to their secondary on Sunday, agreeing to a two-year contract with the veteran safety.

The 30-year-old Byard played for Tennessee and Philadelphia last season, finishing with 122 tackles and one interception in 16 starts.

Chicago also re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal, pending a physical. He is going into his ninth season with the Bears.

Byard was selected by Tennessee in the third round of the 2016 draft. He was a first team All-Pro in 2017 and 2021 with the Titans. The Philadelphia native was traded to the Eagles in October.

The Bears had an opening at safety after they released Eddie Jackson last month.

Byard has 121 starts in 130 regular-season games. He has 28 interceptions, 66 passes defensed, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

