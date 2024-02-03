Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Feb. 4
AHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — 2024 AHL All-Star: Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: U.S. Open Final, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Davidson at Loyola of Chicago
2 p.m.
ESPNU — UNC-Greensboro at Furman
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Tulane
5 p.m.
CBSSN — South Dakota at S. Dakota St.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at SMU
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
8 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CW — Miami at Florida St.
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Mississippi at South Carolina
FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas
SECN — Florida at LSU
3 p.m.
CBSSN — St. John’s at UConn
PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana
2 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
NBC — ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, Shanghai (Taped)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Washington
6 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Boston
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Denver
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Orlando, Fla.
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
10 a.m.
FS2 — King Cup: Al-Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad, Quarterfinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs U.S., Group B, Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Singles Final
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
_____
