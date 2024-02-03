Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Feb. 4 AHL HOCKEY 8 p.m. NHLN — 2024 AHL…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 4

AHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2024 AHL All-Star: Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: U.S. Open Final, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Davidson at Loyola of Chicago

2 p.m.

ESPNU — UNC-Greensboro at Furman

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Tulane

5 p.m.

CBSSN — South Dakota at S. Dakota St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at SMU

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

8 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CW — Miami at Florida St.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Mississippi at South Carolina

FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas

SECN — Florida at LSU

3 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John’s at UConn

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC — ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, Shanghai (Taped)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Washington

6 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Boston

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — 2024 Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Orlando, Fla.

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea

10 a.m.

FS2 — King Cup: Al-Faisaly vs Al-Ittihad, Quarterfinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs U.S., Group B, Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Singles Final

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

_____

