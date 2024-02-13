Seahawks finalize agreements with seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks announced the hirings of seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald on Tuesday,…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks announced the hirings of seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald on Tuesday, including agreements with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durdee and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

Jay Harbaugh is Seattle’s new special teams coordinator, Scott Huff the offensive line coach, Karl Scott the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, and Kirk Olivadotti the inside linebackers coach.

Scott is the only holdover from former coach Pete Carroll’s staff. He joined the Seahawks before the 2022 season. Olivadotti has spent the past five seasons as the inside linebackers coach with Green Bay.

The agreements with Grubb, Durdee, Harbaugh and Frazier had been previously reported. Huff was the offensive line coach at Washington and was expected to join Grubb at Alabama after Kalen DeBoer left the Huskies to take the head job with the Crimson Tide. But like Grubb, Huff jumped at the opportunity to stay in the Pacific Northwest.

“We have been working on our staff the whole time,” Macdonald said on KIRO-AM earlier this week. “We came over to the facility for the first time to introduce us before the press conference, and met everybody briefly, but then we were on the board working on staff immediately. It’s a long process, but it’s a great process trying to find the right guys to come in here to coach our team.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.