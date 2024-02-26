Lions and standout special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin agree to $7.5 million, 2-year contract

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions and standout special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin have agreed to a $7.5…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions and standout special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin have agreed to a $7.5 million, two-year contract that could be worth $8 million with incentives.

Brian McLaughlin, Reeves-Maybin’s agent, confirmed Monday that the deal includes more than $5 million in guarantees, including a $2.5 million signing bonus.

Reeves-Maybin was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl player last season for the NFC North champion Lions, and he helped them win two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since they claimed the 1957 NFL title.

Detroit drafted Reeves-Maybin out of Tennessee in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft and he has played for the franchise in every season other than in 2022, when he was with the Houston Texans.

Reeves-Maybin matched a career high with 13 tackles on special teams last season and has 60 special teams tackles during his career. He has played in 104 games, including 11 starts at linebacker during the 2021 season, and has made 207 tackles.

