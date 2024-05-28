Texans, receiver Nico Collins agree on 3-year extension with $52 million guaranteed

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins on a three-year extension worth up to $75…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed on Tuesday.

The Athletic first reported the deal. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the terms negotiated by himself, Ryan Matha and Jason Rosenhaus to The Associated Press after sharing a social media post detailing the specifics of Collins’ extension.

The Houston Texans shared a photo of Collins on social media Tuesday afternoon but had no comment.

Later Tuesday night, agent Drew Rosenhaus posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, with Collins seemingly signing a contract.

The 89th pick overall in 2021 out of Michigan is coming off his best season after the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick overall out of Ohio State. With the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Collins had a career-best season with 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

That was better than his first two NFL seasons combined. Collins had 11 receptions for 164 yards and a TD in two playoff games for the AFC South champs.

This extension follows Houston’s trades for veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon.

