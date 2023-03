GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for New York Jets, he is waiting…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for New York Jets, he is waiting for Green Bay Packers to complete trade.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.