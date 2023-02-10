Super Bowl Coaches-Two Teams

Don Shula — Baltimore (1968); Miami (1971-73, 1982, 1984)
Bill Parcells — N.Y. Giants (1986, 1990); New England (1996)
Dan Reeves — Denver (1986-87, 1989); Atlanta (1998)
Dick Vermeil — Philadelphia (1980); St. Louis (1999)
Mike Holmgren — Green Bay (1996-97); Seattle (2005)
John Fox — Carolina (2003); Denver (2013)
Andy Reid — Philadelphia (2004); Kansas City (2019, 2020, 2022)
Note: season is in parentheses
