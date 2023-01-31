2023 Super Bowl: Schedule, Time, TV Channel, How to watch

2023 Super Bowl information originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The NFL’s biggest spectacle of the year is just around the corner.
Super Bowl 57 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles after both clubs won their respective conference championships this past weekend. The Chiefs are back for their third Super Bowl in four years, while Philadelphia returns to the big game for the first time since Feb. 2018.
Here’s everything you need to know before the Super Bowl, including broadcast info, halftime performers and betting odds.
How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ – home of the Arizona Cardinals
Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
What: Super Bowl 57
When: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Streaming: FOX Sports App
2023 Super Bowl halftime show
The NFL is moving back to a singular halftime performer this year, as nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will take the stage at State Farm Stadium. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar were the headline performers at last year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
Future Super Bowl dates and locations
2024: Super Bowl LVIII – Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
2025 Super Bowl LIX – Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
2026: Super Bowl LX – TBD
Last 10 Super Bowl champions (MVP)
2022: Los Angeles Rams (Cooper Kupp)
2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tom Brady)
2020: Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes)
2019: New England Patriots (Julian Edelman)
2018: Philadelphia Eagles (Nick Foles)
2017: New England Patriots (Tom Brady)
2016: Denver Broncos (Von Miller)
2015: New England Patriots (Tom Brady)
2014: Seattle Seahawks (Malcolm Smith)
2013: Baltimore Ravens (Joe Flacco)
2012: New York Giants (Eli Manning)