2023 Super Bowl: Schedule, Time, TV Channel, How to watch

Here's everything you need to know before the Super Bowl, including broadcast info, halftime performers and betting odds.

The NFL’s biggest spectacle of the year is just around the corner.

Super Bowl 57 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles after both clubs won their respective conference championships this past weekend. The Chiefs are back for their third Super Bowl in four years, while Philadelphia returns to the big game for the first time since Feb. 2018.

How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ – home of the Arizona Cardinals

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

What: Super Bowl 57

When: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports App

2023 Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL is moving back to a singular halftime performer this year, as nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will take the stage at State Farm Stadium. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar were the headline performers at last year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Future Super Bowl dates and locations

2024: Super Bowl LVIII – Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

2025 Super Bowl LIX – Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

2026: Super Bowl LX – TBD

Last 10 Super Bowl champions (MVP)

2022: Los Angeles Rams (Cooper Kupp)

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tom Brady)

2020: Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes)

2019: New England Patriots (Julian Edelman)

2018: Philadelphia Eagles (Nick Foles)

2017: New England Patriots (Tom Brady)

2016: Denver Broncos (Von Miller)

2015: New England Patriots (Tom Brady)

2014: Seattle Seahawks (Malcolm Smith)

2013: Baltimore Ravens (Joe Flacco)

2012: New York Giants (Eli Manning)