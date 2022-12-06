Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a minor league…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Chad Smith from Colorado in exchange for minor league RHP Jeff Criswell.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with Cs Jhonny Pereda, Chuckie Robinson and RHP Jared Solomon on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RPH Guillermo Zuniga on a major league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Mitch Haniger on a major league contract.

Minor League Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Named Mark Mason field manager.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF Zach Racusin. Exercised the 2023 contract options on OF Isaac Benard, OF Ian Bibiloni, RHP Brendan Feldmann, RHP Sam Gardner, RHP Nick Kennedy, catcher Kevin Krouse, RHP John Murphy, 2B Jay Prather, RHP Steven Ridings, OF/RHP Jarius Richards, RPH Lukas Veinbergs, RHP Elkin Alcala, RHP Justin Ferrell, RHP Reed Hayes, and RHP Jason Zgardowski. Declined the option on 3B D.J. Stewart.

OTTAWA TITANS — Named Anthony Markle hitting coach.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF E.J. Taylor.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Tristan Peterson to a contract extension

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Michael Dogbe and LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR DeSean Jackson from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Marquez Stevenson. Signed DT C.J. Brewer to the active roster from the practice squad and DT Cortez Broughton to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB T.J. Carrie to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Davis Cheek to the practice squad. Signed DB T.J. Carrie.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to the active roster from the practice squad and TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OLB Slone Takitaki on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived S Anthony Harris and OT Quinn Bailey. Signed WR Kaden Davis And QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad. Released LB Zach McCloud from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DT Taylpr Stallworth.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived DT Kendal Vickers. Signed DT Kyle Peko to the active roster and LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad.

LOS ANGLES RAMS — Claimed QB Baker Mayfield off waivers from Carolina.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived TE Dylan Soehner.

NEW YORK JETS — Released RB Jonathan Ward and WR Tarik Black. Signed WR Diontae Spencer and OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Robert Quinn on injured reserve. Reinstated DE Janarius Robinson to the active roster from injured reserve. Waived S Andre Chachere from the active roster. Released DT Anthony Rush CB Javelin Guidry and WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year contract from the Denver practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Wayne Gallman to the practice squad. Placed S Josh Jones on injured reserve. Released DT Jarrod Hewitt from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Ryan Smith and OT Dylan Cook from the practice squad. Waived WR Jaelon Darden from the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Fired general manager Jon Robinson and announced that Ryan Cowden, vice president of player personnel, will take the lead for the remainder of the season. Signed CB John Reid to the active roster from the Atlanta practice squad. Signed K Caleb Shudak to the practice squad. Waived FB Tory Carter and OLB Sam Okuayinonu. Released OL Eric Smith and OLB Wyatt Ray from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed K Ryan Meskell.

HOCKEY National League Hockey

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed C Jayson Megna off waivers from Colorado. Reinstated LW Max Comtois to the active roster from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed G Petr Mrazek on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 3. Recalled G Jaxson Stauber and F Lukas Reichel from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Charles Hudon from Colorado (AHL). Assigned D Andreas Englund and LW Anto Blidh to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated LW Alex Iafallo to the active roster from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Eetu Makiniemi and F C.J. Suess from San Jose (AHL). Assigned G Aaron Dell to San Jose. Placed LW Evgeny Svechnikov on waivers.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Christian Wolanin from Abbotsford (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed C Dominic Toninato on waivers.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Assigned D Quinn Schmiemann and F Marc Gatcomb to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Zachary Massicotte to Allen from loan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Robert Calisti, Fs Dominic Franco and Xavier Cormier from Florida (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed Fs Lukas Craggs and Gordie Green to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Reassigned F Kirill Tyutyayev to Toledo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed LW Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Daniel D’Amato from Savannah (ECHL) loan.

HERSHEY BEARS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and assigned him to Reading (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Nolan Maier from Reading.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Chays Ruddy to the active roster. Placed D Dakota Betts on reserve and D Dajon Mingo on injured reserve, effective Dec. 3.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F James McEwan to a standard player contract (SPC).

INDY FUEL — Signed G Jeremie Forget to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Easton Brodzinski on injured reserve, effective Nov. 12.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Ryan Cook and F Darby Llewellyn from reserve. Placed D Josh Victor and F Anthony Florentino on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Traded D Dalton Gally to Maine.

MAINE MARINERS — Traded D Dalton Gally and the ECHL playing rights to F Bailey Conger to Allen.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Suspended F Barret Kirwin.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Liam MacDougall. Reinstated F Todd Burgess from injured reserve. Placed F Brett Ouderkirk on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Dante Sheriff to Tulsa and F Andrew Sturtz to Toledo.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Reinstated D Kylor Wall from injured reserve and released him. Signed G Mario Culina to the active roster.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned Fs Gordie Green and Lukas Craggs to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released D Marc-Antoine Pepin.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Lukas Parik from injured reserve and F Cam Strong from reserve. Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Dilan Peters from injured reserve and traded him to Newfoundland.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Returned G Doug Pippy to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Acquired G Joel Eisenhower from the emergency backup goalie list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Wilfried Nancy head coach.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired $450,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $300,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union in exchange for M Andrés Perea and will receive an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain contract conditions are met.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Clint Irwin to a two-year contract, with a club option.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Sebastian Hausl head of scouting.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced D Juan Gio Villa from Real Salt Lake Academy was named to the U-15 Mexico National Team.

COLLEGE

TULSA — Announced the hiring of Kevin Wilson as head football coach.

UNLV — Announced the hiring of Barry Odom as head football coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.