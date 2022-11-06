NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BUFFALO: CB…

Sunday

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BUFFALO: CB Tre’Davious White, S Jordan Poyer, LB Matt Milano, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Spencer Brown. NEW YORK: QB Joe Flaco, RB Zonovan Knight, WR Corey Davis, TE Jeremy Ruckert, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De’Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. DETROIT: WR Josh Reynolds, CB A.J. Parker, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, CB Kemon Hall, WR Mike Williams, OLB Chris Rumph II, DL Jerry Tillery. ATLANTA: S Erik Harris, CB A.J. Terrell, ILB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CHICAGO BEARS — MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erike Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, OL Austin Jackson, WR River Cracraft. CHICAGO: WR Velus Jones Jr., Ja’Tyre Carter, TE Jake Tonges, DB Lamar Jackson, OL Alex Leatherwood.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — MINNESOTA: OLB Luiji Vilain, OLB Benton Whitley, G/C Chris Reed, T Vedarian Lowe, WR Jalen Nailor, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson. WASHINGTON: WR Jahan Dotson, TE Cole Turner, LB Cole Holcomb, LB David Mayo, RB J.D. McKissic, G Chris Paul, DE Shaka Toney.

