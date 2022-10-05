Sports on TV for October 10-16

Adv08 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 10 CFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m. ESPN2 — Ottawa…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv08 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 10 CFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Third Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest —

Tuesday, October 11 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 4:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. U.S., Pamplona, Spain —

Wednesday, October 12 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall

COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Illinois

GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Colorado —

Thursday, October 13 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Morgan St. at NC Central

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

MLB BASEBALL 5 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

9 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: TBA —

Friday, October 14 AUTO RACING 8:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at SMU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at FIU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford —

Saturday, October 15 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING 10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (Lightweights), Melbourne

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Florida

ESPN2 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego, Quarterfinal —

Sunday, October 16 AUTO RACING 2:30 p.m.

ESPN —

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX – Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: TBA —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.