Sports on TV for October 10-16

|Monday, October 10
|CFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Third Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest —
|Tuesday, October 11
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
|MLB BASEBALL
|4:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Los Angeles
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. U.S., Pamplona, Spain —
|Wednesday, October 12
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Illinois
|GOLF
|11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Brooklyn at Milwaukee
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Washington
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Colorado —
|Thursday, October 13
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at UCF
FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Morgan St. at NC Central
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|9 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: TBA —
|Friday, October 14
|AUTO RACING
|8:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at SMU
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UTSA at FIU
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
|NBA BASKETBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford —
|Saturday, October 15
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|BOXING
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (Lightweights), Melbourne
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Florida
ESPN2 — TBA
NFLN — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida St.
ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame
|8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego, Quarterfinal —
|Sunday, October 16
|AUTO RACING
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN —
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Wisconsin
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants
FOX – Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Kansas City
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: TBA —
