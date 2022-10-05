HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » NFL News » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for October 10-16

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 10:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Adv08
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 10
CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Third Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest —

Tuesday, October 11
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. U.S., Pamplona, Spain —

Wednesday, October 12
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall

COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Illinois

GOLF
11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Colorado —

Thursday, October 13
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Morgan St. at NC Central

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

9 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: TBA —

Friday, October 14
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at SMU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at FIU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford —

Saturday, October 15
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING
10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (Lightweights), Melbourne

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Florida

ESPN2 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego, Quarterfinal —

Sunday, October 16
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.

ESPN —

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX – Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: TBA —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up