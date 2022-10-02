IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 8:26 AM

LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury.

Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week.

Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is active. First-year coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that Smith would be a game-time decision because of a knee injury.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas, safety Marcus Maye, and offensive guard Andrus Peat had already been ruled out. Other inactives are tight end Nick Vannett, and running back Tony Jones Jr.

Minnesota’s inactives are CB Andrew Booth, Jr., LB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe and DL Esezi Otomewo.

