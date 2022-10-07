RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Bills rule out safety Poyer, tight end Knox against Steelers

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 3:05 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills on Friday ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox from playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Poyer, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due to an injury to his ribs. Knox will miss his first game this season due to foot and hamstring injuries.

The Bills are 3-1, while the Steelers (1-3) have lost three straight and are turning to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to make his first career start.

Also ruled out for a second consecutive week were cornerback Christian Benford (broken hand), and backup receivers Jake Kumerow (high ankle sprain) and Jamison Crowder (broken ankle).

On the bright side, receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable. Also questionable are defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

Poyer’s injury depletes an already thin secondary, with fellow starting safety Micah Hyde placed on season-ending IR two weeks ago because of a neck injury.

The Josh Allen-led offense will also be minus several targets, with the team currently carrying three healthy receivers, not including McKenzie.

