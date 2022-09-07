RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray’s backup

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 3:22 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy’s absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray’s primary backup.

Injured reserve sidelines players for at least four games.

The 36-year-old McCoy went 2-1 as a starter last season for the Cardinals, filling in midseason when Murray was out with an injury. He completed 75% of his passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

McSorley played in three games with the Baltimore Ravens over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 144 yards in Arizona’s final preseason game against the Titans.

