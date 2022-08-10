WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Report: NFL planning to add Black Friday game to schedule

Eric Mullin

August 10, 2022, 10:33 AM

The NFL traditionally plays three games on Thanksgiving Day.

And, in the coming years, the holiday week action will continue on Black Friday.

The NFL plans to add a day-after-Thanksgiving game to its slate within the next couple of seasons, the Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reported on Wednesday.

The first Black Friday matchup will “most likely” be held in 2023, per Ourand, though there’s a chance it won’t happen until 2024.

The game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video, which is the new exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. Amazon made a bid somewhere in the range of $70 to $100 million for the streaming rights of the Black Friday game, NBC Sports’ Peter King reported earlier this year.

Since the NFL can’t play Friday or Saturday night games before the second Saturday in December due to its antitrust exemption, the Black Friday game will likely be held in the afternoon.

