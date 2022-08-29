RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
Home » NFL News » Chiefs' Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling back…

Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling back at practice

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 7:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, raising expectations that the duo will be ready for their season opener against Arizona.

Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs’ final two preseason games, with a sore knee that popped up in practice. Valdes-Scantling missed last week’s preseason finale against Green Bay in the concussion protocol.

The Chiefs signed the pair in free agency to help cover the production lost when Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami.

First-round pick Trent McDuffie, who is expected to start against the Cardinals on Sept. 11, also was back at practice after he was placed in the concussion protocol during the Packers game. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap worked out after dealing with some Achilles tendon inflammation while cornerback Rashad Fenton was back after his groin injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up