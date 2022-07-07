RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
49ers OT Trent Williams named first member of Madden NFL 23’s 99 overall club

Ethan Cadeaux

July 7, 2022, 2:40 PM

Trent Williams spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career in Washington and earned seven Pro Bowl nods during the span. The fourth overall selection in 2010, Williams quickly emerged as one of the best left tackles in all of football.

However, since being traded to the 49ers in 2020, Williams has accomplished two notable achievements he wasn’t able to do so in Washington. The first was being named first-team All-Pro, which the left tackle earned following a stellar 2021 season.

The second? Williams was officially a 99 overall rating in the popular Madden NFL video game, marking the first time in his career he’s earned the game’s highest individual rating. The soon-to-be 34-year-old was presented the honor this week, which was captured by former Washington running back and Williams’ close friend, Adrian Peterson.

Take a look:

Williams started 15 games for San Francisco in 2021 and earned a magnificent 96.6 player grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest grade of any tackle in the entire NFL. Williams played through multiple injuries during San Francisco’s playoff run this past winter, a stretch that marked the first time in his career he was on a team that won a postseason contest.

