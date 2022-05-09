RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Patriots sign 8 undrafted rookies ahead of offseason program

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 5:25 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots again added to their growing pipeline of former Alabama players, including defensive lineman LaBryan Ray among eight players signed Monday as undrafted free agents.

With Ray the Patriots currently have six former Crimson Tide players on their roster. Ray joins quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and linebacker Mack Wilson

The seven other rookies signed Monday were defensive back Devin Hafford (Tarleton State), punter Jake Julien (Eastern Michigan), quarterback D’Eriq King (Miami), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (Purdue), offensive lineman Kody Russey (Houston), defensive back Brenden Schooler (Texas) and offensive lineman Liam Shanahan (LSU).

The Patriots continually have found impact players in the undrafted rookie pool during coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, including 2015 Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler, cornerback J.C. Jackson and center David Andrews.

New England has had at least one undrafted rookie make its initial 53-man roster for 18 straight seasons. Kicker Quinn Nordin kept the streak alive last season.

Rookie minicamp begins May 13.

