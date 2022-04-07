DeAndre Carter has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday night.

Report: DeAndre Carter departs Washington, signs with Chargers

Carter’s departure is a big loss for Washington, as the former Commanders wide receiver slash kick returner was one of the team’s best special teams players last season. He tied for third on the team with four total touchdowns in 2021, one of which came on a 101-yard kickoff return vs. Atlanta in Week 4. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the effort.

Aside from the return game, Carter was a valuable asset in the receiving core, tallying three TD receptions over the season, good for second on the team. He also rushed for a team-high 8.9 yards per carry (min. two rushing attempts).

Carter, 28, appeared in all 17 games for Washington last year. After flying under the radar among their preseason acquisitions, Carter quickly impressed the coaching staff during training camp and solidified his spot on the 53-man squad throughout the season. He ended up being one of the best offseason signings in the group.

Now, Washington will have to plug the hole left by Carter in the return and receiving categories. Jaret Patterson, Dax Milne and Curtis Samuel currently fill out the depth chart among kick and punt returners. With the NFL Draft coming up at the end of April, Carter’s departure might give the Commanders another reason to look at the stacked wide receiver class.