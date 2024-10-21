Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans injures hamstring vs. Ravens, shortly after catching 100th TD

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans limped off the field with a hamstring injury Monday night after earlier making the 100th touchdown catch of his career.

Ravens Buccaneers Football Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Ravens Buccaneers Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) can't hang on tot he would-be touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) defends during an NFL football gam, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) AP Photo/Peter Joneleit ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Evans caught a 25-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield on the opening possession of the game against the Baltimore Ravens, joining Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens as the only players in NFL history to have at least 100 TD receptions in the first 11 seasons of a career.

Evans, who missed two days of practice last week with what the Bucs described as a nagging hamstring issue, appeared to aggravate the injury on the scoring reception. Mayfield nearly connected with him in the end zone again in the second quarter, but this time the ball glanced off Evans’ hands as he and Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens went to the ground.

Evans remained on the the ground for several minutes before being helped to his feet and limping to the locker room. The Bucs announced he would not return.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

