Tackle Trent Brown returning to Patriots on 2-year deal

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 12:33 PM

FOXBOROUGH (AP) — Offensive tackle Trent Brown has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the New England Patriots.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on Monday confirmed the new contract, which will help the Patriots maintain some stability on the right side of their front five after trading right guard Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay.

Brown, 28, returned to New England this past season after two years with the Raiders, but he missed eight straight games in 2021 after suffering a calf injury in the Patriots’ season opener. He returned for the final nine games (including playoffs) at right tackle and ranked as the Patriots’ second-highest rated lineman. Mason had a rating of 86.3, followed by Brown at 78.3, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Brown back, third-year lineman Mike Onwenu appears to be the leading candidate to fill Mason’s spot beside him at right guard. Onwenu started the first four games at left guard in 2021.

Such a combination could be formidable, pairing the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown with the 6-foot-3, 350-pound Onwenu.

