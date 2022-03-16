RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
J.D. McKissic is spurning Buffalo and coming back to Washington

Peter Hailey

March 16, 2022, 1:45 PM

One day after agreeing to terms on a two-year contract with the Bills, it turns out that J.D. McKissic has reportedly decided to backtrack on that decision and return to the Commanders.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McKissic “changed his mind” about heading to the AFC East and will instead sign back with Washington for the same timespan and compensation as Buffalo was set to give him.

March madness, indeed.

Schefter added that, initially, Washington didn’t offer the 28-year-old a deal. When he and the Bills linked up, though, the Commanders indicated they were willing to match the terms of the contract, which inspired McKissic to stick around.

Why they didn’t just do that in the first place is not clear at the moment.

The departure of McKissic was a scary one to ponder for the franchise’s fans, seeing as he had developed into one of the NFL’s top pass-catching running backs. Despite missing six games this past year, in fact, he still finished second on the team in receptions, behind only Terry McLaurin.

Without McKissic, the Commanders would’ve had to search for his replacement on the free agent market or in the draft and entrusted Antonio Gibson with more duties in the receiving game.

But now, Ron Rivera’s squad has replaced J.D. McKissic with… J.D. McKissic! How about that for a solution?

