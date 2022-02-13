Super Bowl Play-by-Play

Inglewood, Calif.. (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2022 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals: FIRST QUARTER…

FIRST QUARTER

CIN wins the coin toss and elects to defer. LA elects to Receive, and CIN elects to defend the south goal.

E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 25 (15:00) C.Akers left tackle to LA 29 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard).

2-6-LA 29 (14:36) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Akers to LA 36 for 7 yards (E.Apple, T.Hendrickson).

1-10-LA 36 (13:52) C.Akers left end to LA 36 for no gain (C.Awuzie).

2-10-LA 36 (13:27) (Shotgun) M.Stafford sacked at LA 29 for -7 yards (T.Hendrickson).

3-17-LA 29 (12:43) (Shotgun) D.Henderson left end to LA 26 for -3 yards (B.Hill).

4-20-LA 26 (12:04) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to CIN 34, Center-M.Orzech. T.Taylor to CIN 42 for 8 yards (M.Hoecht).

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 42 (11:54) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd pushed ob at 50 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).

2-2-50 (11:23) (Shotgun) J.Mixon left guard to LA 49 for 1 yard (A.Robinson, G.Gaines).

3-1-LA 49 (10:39) (Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to LA 49 for no gain (A.Robinson, G.Gaines).

4-1-LA 49 (10:00) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase (E.Jones). Los Angeles Rams

1-10-50 (9:57) C.Akers right guard to LA 49 for -1 yards (L.Wilson).

2-11-LA 49 (9:33) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to CIN 44 for 7 yards (G.Pratt).

3-4-CIN 44 (8:46) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to CIN 24 for 20 yards (G.Pratt).

1-10-CIN 24 (7:58) D.Henderson left end to CIN 20 for 4 yards (M.Hilton, B.Hill).

2-6-CIN 20 (7:13) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson to CIN 17 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie, K.Kareem).

3-3-CIN 17 (6:26) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass deep right to O.Beckham for 17 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.

L.A. Rams 7, Cincinnati 0

M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LA 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 25 (6:22) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 25 for no gain (D.Long; T.Reeder).

2-10-CIN 25 (5:39) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CIN 31 for 6 yards (T.Rapp).

3-4-CIN 31 (5:00) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to C.Evans.

4-4-CIN 31 (4:54) K.Huber punts 41 yards to LA 28, Center-C.Harris, fair catch by B.Powell.

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 28 (4:48) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to LA 33 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie).

2-5-LA 33 (4:00) (Shotgun) PENALTY on LA, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at LA 33 – No Play.

2-10-LA 28 (3:34) (Shotgun) S.Michel right tackle to LA 31 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard; G.Pratt).

3-7-LA 31 (3:02) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short left to V.Jefferson to LA 35 for 4 yards (C.Awuzie) (S.Hubbard).

4-3-LA 35 (2:23) J.Hekker punts 55 yards to CIN 10, Center-M.Orzech. T.Taylor to CIN 30 for 20 yards (B.Howell).

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 30 (2:09) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 43 for 13 yards (D.Williams; E.Weddle).

1-10-CIN 43 (1:32) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to J.Chase to LA 11 for 46 yards (J.Ramsey) (E.Jones).

1-10-LA 11 (:42) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins (V.Miller).

2-10-LA 11 (:38) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Mixon.

3-10-LA 11 (:36) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (J.Ramsey).

4-10-LA 11 (:31) E.McPherson 29 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.

L.A. Rams 7, Cincinnati 3

E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 25 (:28) C.Akers up the middle to LA 24 for -1 yards (V.Bell).1-10-LA 25

END QUARTER

L.A. Rams 7, Cincinnati 3

