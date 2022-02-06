Stefon Diggs gets the better of brother Trevon Diggs in awesome Pro Bowl moment

On Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, brothers Stefon and Trevon Diggs took the field together as opponents for the first time ever, as each was selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.

Stefon Diggs trolls brother Trevon Diggs in awesome Pro Bowl moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the Diggs family, Sunday’s game was years in the making.

With Stefon representing the AFC and Trevon representing the NFC, the two players had the chance to line up against one another. However, it was Stefon — a standout Bills wideout — playing cornerback, while Trevon — the NFL’s interceptions leader in 2021 — lining up at receiver.

Here’s how it went:

Both brothers returned to their normal positions later in the game. Once again, it was the older Diggs that won the battle.

On third-and-goal from the four-yard line, Stefon Diggs took a reverse and cut upfield towards the end zone. Trevon Diggs appeared to be the only defender that had a chance of tackling the Bills receiver, but he lost his footing. Stefon would then cruise into the end zone, pointing at his helpless younger brother laying on the grass.

Stefon, the older of the two, was named to his second Pro Bowl in as many years. Trevon earned the first Pro Bowl honor of his career this fall and was also named first-team All-Pro.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys and Bills don’t face one another next season (unless they face one another in the Super Bowl), so some time will pass before the two Pro Bowl brothers get to face one another again. But when they do, expect the fireworks to pick up right where they left off.