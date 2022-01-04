Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington following FedEx Field railing incident

On Tuesday, Hurts penned a letter to both the NFL and Washington Football Team, asking what follow-up action can take place to prevent what he called a "near-tragic incident" in the future.

Jalen Hurts was sacked just once during the Eagles’ 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, but the Philadelphia quarterback was nearly taken down a second time at FedEx Field as he entered the tunnel.

Hurts was high-fiving several fans on his way into the locker room when a railing collapsed near the tunnel, leading several fans to fall several feet to the ground. While Washington said in a statement that no one was seriously injured and that fans were offered medical aid on-site, Eagles fans told ESPN that none was provided. It was certainly a scary scene to watch.

On Tuesday, Hurts penned a letter to both the NFL and Washington Football Team, asking what follow-up action can take place to prevent what he called a “near-tragic incident” in the future.

“As you are aware, many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed,” Hurts wrote. “Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.”

Following the incident, many applauded Hurts for remaining calm during the incident and helping up the Eagles fans that fell. However, while Hurts acknowledged his calming presence, he wants to hear from the NFL about what Washington can do moving forward so something like this does not occur again.

“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved,” Hurts continued. “However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safequards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”

Sunday’s railing incident is just one of many issues that have occurred at Washington’s home stadium this season. During the team’s home opener, a sewage pipe burst and running water dumped all over fans in the lower bowl. In November, a sprinkler went off in a suite. And, let’s not forget the smoke machine malfunctioning during player warmups where it was so thick it practically blinded players and forced them to help one another get through it.

With Washington’s lease at FedEx Field not set to expire for at least five more years, changes must be made at the Landover site so incidents like the ones that have occurred this season don’t happen again.