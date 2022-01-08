CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Broncos without starting cornerbacks against Mahomes, Chiefs

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 3:20 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby on Saturday for their regular-season finale against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Surtain is out with a calf injury and Darby has a shoulder ailment. It’s not an ideal situation going against Mahomes, who has thrown 35 touchdown passes this season, and offensive weapons such as receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Broncos right tackle Bobby Massie was a late scratch due to a concussion. Cam Fleming is slated to start in his place.

The Chiefs will be without tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and right tackle Lucas Niang (knee). The Chiefs’ inactives include quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback DeAndre Baker and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

The Broncos’ inactives were receiver/returner Diontae Spencer, linebackers Kenny Young and Andre Mintze and defensive linemen Justin Hamilton and McTelvin Agim.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

