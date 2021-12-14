CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Vikings' depth hurting; Westbrook…

Vikings’ depth hurting; Westbrook latest on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL.

Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day. The Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons for a reinforcement.

Standout wide receiver Adam Thielen missed Minnesota’s most recent game with a sprained ankle, and it’s unclear when he’ll be back on the field.

The Vikings have also put three practice squad players and injured defensive end Danielle Hunter — who’s on injured reserve and not on the active roster — on the COVID-19 reserve list this week. That brings their total to 16 different players who’ve been shelved by virus protocols in less than six weeks, nine of whom have returned.

The Vikings play at Chicago on Monday night. The Bears placed nose tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback Artie Burns on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and currently have five players sidelined for virus protocols.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up