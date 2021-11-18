CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » NFL News » Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants…

Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants in Pack’s practice

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are having trouble getting healthy this week in preparation for their game at rival Minnesota.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) did not practice Thursday for the second straight day, though the three-time NFL MVP said this week he’s certain he’ll play Sunday against the Vikings. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), trying to make his way back from a torn ACL suffered late last season, has also not been practicing this week.

“We’re trying to put him in the best possible position for when he does return that he’s good to go,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I sure as heck hope he’s able to go at some point.”

Wide receivers Allan Lazard (shoulder) and Malik Taylor (abdomen) have both been absent from practice this week too. Running back Aaron Jones (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday after getting hurt in the last game.

The Vikings have been healing up. Every player on the active roster was at practice Thursday, with linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) working on a limited basis. Barr missed the last game, his fifth absence this season. Cornerback Patrick Peterson (hamstring) is also practicing this week, with the potential to be activated from injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Vacancies persist after BLM relocation drove experienced, diverse employees from agency, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up