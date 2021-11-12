CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Bills rule out linebacker Edmunds from playing against Jets

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:40 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from playing at the New York Jets on Sunday.

Edmunds didn’t practice this week after sustaining a hamstring injury in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week. He leads the team with 54 tackles through eight games this season. Veteran backup A.J. Klein is expected to fill in for Edmunds.

McDermott said rooking starting right tackle Spencer Brown is expected to return after missing two games with a back injury. He added tight end Dawson Knox is trending in the right direction to play after missing two games with a broken right hand.

Knox leads Buffalo with five receiving touchdowns.

