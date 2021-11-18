CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
ACM Awards get NFL stadium upgrade in 2022 on Amazon Prime

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:00 PM

The Academy of Country Music awards show is getting a NFL-sized upgrade next year as it moves to a new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7.

The ACM and Amazon Prime Video, along with production company MRC Live & Entertainment, announced on Thursday the new date and location for the 57th annual awards show, which will be exclusively live-streamed on the streaming service.

The ACM Awards show was held for several years in the MGM Grand Arena prior to the coronavirus pandemic. It moved to smaller venues in Nashville, Tennessee, this year and last year due to the pandemic. The new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards — a party so big only a stadium can hold it,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a statement.

