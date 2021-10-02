Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Packers place WR Marquez…

Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has gone on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in a victory at San Francisco.

The Packers announced Saturday they had placed Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve and had elevated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a COVID-19 replacement.

The injured reserve designation means that Valdes-Scantling must miss at least the Packers’ next three games.

Valdes-Scantling has six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown this season. His lone touchdown came in the Packers’ 30-28 triumph over the 49ers before he got hurt.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up