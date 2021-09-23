Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Houston S Reid, Panthers CB Bouye inactive Thursday night

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 7:40 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston safety Justin Reid and Carolina cornerback A.J. Bouye were among the players inactive Thursday night.

Reid, the Texans’ top defensive player, injured his knee Sunday against Cleveland. Bouye missed the first two games serving the end of a six-game suspension for PEDs, but was expected to return Thursday.

Also out for the Texans was defensive back Terrance Mitchell, who sustained a concussion Sunday and receiver Danny Amendola, who has a thigh injury.

The Texans promoted quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad Thursday to back up Davis Mills with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve and Deshaun Watson inactive amid his off-the-field issues.

Also inactive for Carolina was defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who has an ankle injury.

